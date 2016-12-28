Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying two women they say scammed a North County convenience store out of thousands of dollars in cash and money orders.

Surveillance cameras inside the 7-Eleven at 1595 East Vista Way in Vista caught a woman as she presented the store clerk with $2,000 cash for four separate $500 money orders and swiped $1,000 cash back from off the counter while the clerk was distracted, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Office (SDSO).

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016, the SDSO said.

The Sheriff’s Office described the woman as 45 years old, Middle Eastern, 5 foot 1 inches tall and weighing approximately 190 pounds. She was seen in the video wearing a black sweater, a black and gray blouse and a gray skirt while carrying a tan and black purse with a white rectangular wallet.

Cameras Catch Tandem Scamming Vista Convenience Store

A second suspect, whom the SDSO is calling an accomplice to the first suspect, was also seen in the video. She is described as 5-foot-2-inch, 120-pound Middle Eastern woman with red hair. Authorities say she was last seen wearing a red and black flannel shirt, light blue jeans, and black and white Converse shoes.

The SDSO and San Diego Police Department (SDPD) are asking that anyone with information about the incident or the two suspects call the Vista Sheriff’s Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.