Talmadge Apartment Complex Fire

A fire at an apartment complex in Talmadge forced people to evacuate early this morning.

The fire started Wednesday around 3 a.m. on Talmadge Canyon Row and Fairmont Avenue.

It started in the bedroom of an apartment, where a family of three live.

Nearby residents were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say fire detectors, a nearby fire extinguisher and quick thinking may have prevented the flames from spreading to neighboring apartments.

The Red Cross is helping the family of three find temporary shelter.





No other information was available.

