The annual Labor Day weekend tradition, the Festival of Sail, returns to the San Diego Bay this weekend. The festival highlights beautiful tall ships at the Maritime Museum. NBC 7's Liberty Zabala reports. (Published 38 minutes ago)

A fleet of glorious ships will parade across the waters of San Diego Bay for the annual Festival of Sail this holiday weekend, with midday sails and cannon battles galore.

Tall ships will fill the waters of the North Embarcadero area for the largest tall ship festival on the West Coast. The Maritime Museum of San Diego will host the event that kicks off with a parade on Thursday at 11:30 a.m., and a festival that begins Friday at 12 p.m. and runs through Labor Day.

The majestic fleet of tall ships will salute the start of the 4-day Festival of Sail launching from the dock at the Maritime Museum, lead by San Salvador -- a replica of Juan Cabrillo's 16th-century galleon. The flotilla of ships will arrive by the north end of Shelter Island around 1:45 p.m. and sail into the San Diego Harbor.

The ships will glide along Shelter Island, Harbor Island and Seaport Village to the Coronado Bridge. Then they'll turn around and return to the museum finishing up at about 3:30 p.m., according to the museum's parade guide.

Tall Ships Cruise in For Festival of Sail

Some of the best viewing spots to see the parade include the North Embarcadero, Harbor Island, the Maritime Museum, Cabrillo National Monument as well as local restaurants and businesses by the Bay, according to museum officials.





Aspiring sailors and seasoned ship veterans will gather at the Bay on Friday for an exciting day of nautical action. The jam-packed agenda includes thrilling demonstrations, family-friendly activities, beer gardens and a chance to explore inside all the magnificent ships.

Preview: 2014 Festival of Sail

Ahoy, Matey! NBC 7's Whitney Southwick speaks with Robyn Gallant, organizer of the 2014 Festival of Sail. The annual event hits the North Embarcadero waterways near the Maritime Museum on Labor Day weekend, Aug. 29 through Sept. 1. Expect pirates, ships and a lot of family-friendly fun. (Published Friday, Aug. 22, 2014)

On-the-water adventures include mid-day sails, twilight cruises, swift boat cruises, Bay cruises aboard the 1914 pilot boat and 1800s-themed mock cannon battles.

The event will include the display of more than 20 tall ships and other fascinating vessels this year. Don't miss the 139-foot "America" vessel, the 145-foot "Californian" and San Diego's iconic, 278-foot "Star of India," the oldest active sailing ship in the world.

Other cool sights include an actual Soviet-era B-39 submarine, designed to track U.S. and NATO warships, and the 1898 Steam Ferryboat "Berkeley," a National Historic Landmark that operated for 60 years on the San Francisco Bay.



Scenes from the 2013 Festival of Sail

Purchase tickets online for the Festival of Sail at $11 per person. Additional water adventures and boat activities are available as well for additional fees. A free street fair area is open to the general public.

Parking is available at 1355 N Harbor Drive and at 610 W Ash Street, according to the museum.

For more details, visit the event website.

