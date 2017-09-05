Trump Supporters Mixed Over DACA

NBC 7's Rory Devine shares how some supporters of President Donald Trump are reacting to the possible removal of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals on Tuesday. (Published Monday, Sept. 4, 2017)

President Donald Trump sent a message early Tuesday concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program--which provides protections for young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children.

"Congress, get ready to do your job - DACA!" the president's account tweeted.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to announce the end of the program at an 8 a.m. briefing.

Many who will be impacted await the decision anxiously, wondering what will be in store for them after those protections are taken away.

The upcoming announcement is also getting a mixed reaction from Trump supporters in San Diego. Some agree DACA should be ended while others think it should stay.

Vicky, a Trump supporter who only identified herself by her first name, expressed compassion for both President Trump and the Dreamers.

"They can't go back to their country. They’ve been raised in this country to speak English, most probably only English. He's in a predicament," Vicky said. "I don't know what he's going to do, but I feel sorry for him."

"We are all dreamers, there are no special people who are only dreamers and the rest of them are sleepers," said B. Trivedi, also a Trump supporter.

Trivedi added that he believes President Trump should do as he promised.

"You just can't take them and throw them out of the country," said another Trump supporter, who did not want to be identified. "But they should go back to the country and go through the seven or eight-month process of becoming a U.S. citizen."

One supporter told NBC 7, the issue of DACA is so important to her, she would no longer support Trump if he ends the program.

If Trump follows through with a plan, it could hand a political hot potato to Republicans in Congress.

The announcement would include a delayed implementation.

The delay would be intended to give Congress time to pass legislation that would address the status of the hundreds of thousands of immigrants covered by the program.