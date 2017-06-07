Several local schools will be a little cooler during some of the hottest months this summer.

Sweetwater Union High School District kicked off a project Wednesday to install air-conditioning in all classrooms and work spaces at schools.

The district says currently, 80 to 85 percent of schools in the district already have air conditioning. Those that are not equipped are older schools located on the west side of the district.

Their goal is to reach 100 percent coverage by the end of a two-week break in September.

The district says priority will be given to schools that have no air conditioning at all.

Over the summer and fall, 180 units will be installed at schools.

The units will be funded through a $37 million commitment by the Board of Trustees from Prop O bond dollars and funds from the State of CA Facilities, according to spokesperson Manny Rubio.



