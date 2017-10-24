Deputies are investigating a report of two suspicious men seen near a middle school in Solana Beach last week allegedly asking students if they wanted to get into their car.

On Oct. 19, at around 3 p.m., a 13-year-old student was walking home from Earl Warren Middle School on Stevens Avenue when two men in a car stopped near him. The boy told investigators with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) that the passenger asked him, “Hey kid, you wanna get in?”

The boy ignored the men and kept walking. He told investigators he heard the men then ask the same question to other children nearby. The suspects never got out of their car; the boy told deputies he didn’t see any kids get into the car either.

No one was hurt in the incident.

The SDSO said one of the men was described as being in his late 20s with brown, curly hair and wearing sunglasses. The second suspect was bald and in his early 30s. They were in a blue, newer-model Chevrolet sedan described as being “very dirty” with unknown license plates.

The investigation is ongoing; anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDSO’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.