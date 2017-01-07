A piece of luggage left on the curb near Terminal 1 at Lindbergh Field prompted a call to the bomb squad before authorities realized illegal drugs were inside, San Diego Fire confirms.

Harbor Police first made the discovery shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, and officers at first thought the luggage might contain bomb making material.

The luggage contained canisters wrapped in silver dryer sheets inside plastic bags, but police bomb-sniffing dogs did not alert on it as being a bomb.

Police called the bomb squad, but after further inspection, authorities realized the luggage contained an undisclosed amount of meth and the bomb squad was cancelled.