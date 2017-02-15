Burglars broke into a home in the Talmadge area of San Diego in the middle of the day, taking off with thousands of dollars worth of things.

David Fahselt’s home on the 4500 block of Euclid Avenue was burglarized on Feb. 9, in the middle of the day.

"They stole a couple laptops, an iPad, various small things, some cash. Went into my wife's prayer area. I feel really violated with it all," Fahselt said.

His neighbor's surveillance camera recorded the burglary. The video appeared to show two men jumping the back wall and then walking through the backyard to the home before breaking through a gate to get inside.

Fahselt and his wife said they are left with the uneasy feeling of having complete strangers making themselves at home where they didn't belong.

He added, “kind of helpless and traumatized. I know my wife is more scared than I am. It takes a little while to get over it."

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Fahselt used the app “Nextdoor” to post about the burglary and spread the word to his neighbors.

He told NBC 7, he's hoping it could help keep his neighborhood safe.