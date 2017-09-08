Suspects Arrested in Violent Attack on Fallbrook Store Clerk

Two suspects, who violently attacked a store clerk in Fallbrook in an unprovoked attack, have been arrested and booked into jail.

On Aug. 31, at 11:15 a.m. deputies responded to report of trouble at Fallbrook Liquor on the 1000 block of Main Avenue. They arrived to find the victim with multiple injuries to his head, face, and body.

His injuries were not life-threatening, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO). But he was taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Alejandro Acosta, 20, from Fallbrook and Mario Alberto Garcia Jr., 25, from Vista were identified as the two suspects.

Early Friday morning, deputies carried out a search warrant in the 1100 block S. Live Oak Park Road in Fallbrook but learned both suspects recently moved out.

Just a few hours later, Acosta was taken into custody in the 1300 block of Green Canyon Road. Garcia also surrendered at the Vista Patrol Station.

Garcia and Acosta were charged with Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Conspiracy, and Commercial Burglary, according to SDSO.

Both were booked into the Vista Detention Facility.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.