The San Diego Fire Bomb Squad seized a grenade discovered near an elementary school in Clairemont Friday.

A resident was working in their backyard when they spotted a canister with the word "grenade" emblazoned across its surface around 2:40 p.m.

They quickly notified the authorities, said San Diego police officers. The bomb squad went to the intersection of Beal and Ashford Street, where the suspected grenade was located.

As of 4:40 p.m., the scene was cleared of the grenade, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. They determined the suspicious canister to be a military smoke grenade.

SDFD officials said the grenade was not at risk of detonating, although it could potentially emit smoke.

Ross Elementary School is very close by, less than a tenth of a mile away. Nobody was injured while the bomb squad confiscated the grenade.

The area is known to be an old testing site for bombs. Previously, the Department of Defense (DOD) has notified residents in Clairemont that old explosive charges may be scattered across the neighborhood.

Back in the 30s and 40s, the military used Rosedale Field as a test bomb site. DOD officials warned that old explosive charges could be buried in the ground and pose a potential safety hazard anywhere in the area.

Several years ago, two handmade explosive devices were found in a trash can on another San Diego elementary school in Clairemont.