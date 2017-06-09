Suspected Smuggling Boat Washes Ashore in Ocean Beach | NBC 7 San Diego
Suspected Smuggling Boat Washes Ashore in Ocean Beach

The vessel was abandoned when it reached land near the San Diego’s Ocean Beach Pier early Friday

By Monica Garske

    Liberty Zabala/ NBC7
    The abandoned boat washed ashore near the Ocean Beach Pier Friday morning.

    U.S. Border Patrol agents were called to Ocean Beach Friday morning to investigate an abandoned boat that washed ashore suspected of being used for smuggling drugs.

    The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said witnesses reported seeing the vessel hit the rocks near the Ocean Beach Pier at around 5:45 a.m.

    When San Diego Fire-Rescue (SDFD) Lifeguards inspected the boat, they didn’t find anyone inside.

    Suspecting the boat is linked to drug smuggling, the agencies called Border Patrol for backup.

    No further details were immediately available, including whether any narcotics were found inside the vessel.


    Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

