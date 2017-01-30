Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Crash Near Campo Pleads Not Guilty | NBC 7 San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver in Fatal Crash Near Campo Pleads Not Guilty

Ryan Gary Renz was traveling on southbound Buckman Springs Road hen he lost control of his car and struck a tree, killing his two passengers, according to CHP.

By Jaspreet Kaur

    A suspected drunk driver accused of killing two of his passengers in a crash near Campo pleaded not guilty on Monday.

    Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Buckman Springs Road south of Lake Morena Drive when he crashed into a tree, according to the California High Patrol (CHP).

    The vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to a stop on its roof.

    CHP said the two passengers, 26-year-old Dillon Cody Wiltfong and Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, both Campo residents were killed in the crash. Renz suffered minor injuries.

    "Dillon was in the army. He was a specialist," Wiltfong's mother told NBC 7 on Monday, adding that she was angry at the situation.

    She said a memorial had been laid out at the spot where the accident occurred.

    Renz appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His bail was set at $3 million.

