Suspect in Valley Center Homicide Turned Himself in: SDSO

A man turned himself in at the Vista Sheriff's Station Tuesday afternoon in connection with a homicide investigation in Valley Center.

Leonard Reed, 27, was accompanied by his attorney when he turned himself in, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Valley Center Homicide Victim Was Targeted: SDSO

San Diego County Sheriff's investigators say that the victim, identified Friday as Christopher Lyons, 30, was targeted. NBC 7's Artie Ojeda has more. (Published Friday, June 9, 2017)

He was arrested and booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a single count of murder.



The victim, 30-year-old Christopher Lyons was found dead last Thursday morning inside a Valley Center home on the 15000 block of Villa Sierra Lane. The location is south of State Route 76 and east of Cole Grande Road.

Sheriff's officials said Lyons was the victim of a targeted attack.

Sheriff's Investigating Homicide After Home Invasion

Deputies have a possible suspect at large, but no arrests have been made at this time. NBC 7's Llarisa Abreu has more. (Published Thursday, June 8, 2017)

Deputies had been responding to a report of an assault at the home following a home invasion. While on the way, they received a call reporting the victim was injured and had stopped breathing.

Lyons was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators found signs of visible trauma on his body, according to SDSO officials.

Investigators said Lyons had been visiting the home at the time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Detail at (858) 974-2321/after hours at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.