There has been another delay in the case of Jon Guerrero, a man accused of attacking and killing five homeless men in San Diego last summer. On Wednesday, Guerrero’s attorney asked for another mental evaluation for his client, by another psychologist. He’s due again in court in three weeks. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports.

The man accused of killing homeless people in a crime spree last summer will be examined by a new doctor as prosecutors and defense attorneys debate his competency to stand trial.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, faces criminal charges in the attacks on five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes. The brutal killings began on July 3.

Patton State Hospital has deemed Guerrero mentally competent to stand trial.

In a San Diego courtroom Friday, the judge approved a defense request for an additional examination by a forensic psychiatrist.

Angelo de Nardo, 53, was found badly burned near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

One 61-year-old victim survived the attack however 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from his injuries.

Two days later, San Diego police found 23-year-old Derek Vahidy in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. Vahidy had been beaten and set on fire, police said. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.

In December, Guerrero was also charged in the July 13 attack of an 83-year-old woman.

Guerrero is scheduled to be back in court March 20, the date of his next mental competency hearing.