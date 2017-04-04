NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on the legal proceedings surrounding the attacks on five homeless people and a sixth person in the summer of 2016.

Suspect in Homeless Killings to Be Seen by New Psychiatrist

A man accused of attacking twelve San Diegans, a majority of whom were homeless, in a crime spree last summer pleaded not guilty to related charges.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, faces four murder charges, three attempted or premeditated murder charges, two arson charges and five assault charges in attacks on several homeless people and other San Diego residents, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes. He is being held without bail.

Prosecutors say Guerrero attacked a dozen people throughout San Diego in a spree that began on July 3, 2015.

Angelo de Nardo, 53, was found badly burned near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

Mental Evaluation Ordered for Homeless Killings Suspect

There has been another delay in the case of Jon Guerrero, a man accused of attacking and killing five homeless men in San Diego last summer. On Wednesday, Guerrero’s attorney asked for another mental evaluation for his client, by another psychologist. He’s due again in court in three weeks. NBC 7’s Elena Gomez reports. (Published Wednesday, March 1, 2017)

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

One 61-year-old victim survived the attack. However, 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from his injuries.

Two days later, San Diego police found 23-year-old Derek Vahidy in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. Vahidy had been beaten and set on fire, police said. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.

In December, Guerrero was also charged in the July 13 attack of an elderly woman: 83-year-old Molly Simons. However, unlike Guerrero's other victims, Simons was not homeless.

The 83-year-old woman was found beaten on July 13 near Arizona Street and University Avenue as she was walking to a nearby bus stop to volunteer at a local YMCA, according to her autopsy report. She died at the hospital.

At his arraignment, a judge ordered news organizations to tile Guerrero's face as the DA's office continues to investigate possible assault cases for connections.