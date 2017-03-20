NBC 7's Elena Gomez reports on the legal proceedings surrounding the attacks on five homeless people and a sixth person in the summer of 2016.

Suspect in Homeless Killings to Be Seen by New Psychiatrist

The man accused of killing homeless people in a crime spree last summer is mentally competent to stand trial, a San Diego judge has ruled.

Jon David Guerrero, 39, faces criminal charges in the attacks on five homeless people in San Diego, some of whom were killed with railroad spikes.

Patton State Hospital first deemed Guerrero mentally competent to stand trial. However, Guerrero's attorney requested Guerrero be seen by a forensic psychiatrist.

Guerrero is facing charges related to the brutal killings of several people. The spree began on July 3.



Mental Evaluation Ordered for Homeless Killings Suspect

Angelo de Nardo, 53, was found badly burned near train tracks in Bay Ho. Investigators say they believe the homeless man died before he was set on fire.

On July 4, two homeless men were discovered attacked within an hour of each other in Bay Ho and Ocean Beach in the early hours of morning around 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. They both suffered severe trauma to the upper body.

One 61-year-old victim survived the attack however 41-year-old Shawn Longley died from his injuries.

Two days later, San Diego police found 23-year-old Derek Vahidy in Pantoja Park near State and G Streets. Vahidy had been beaten and set on fire, police said. He later died in the hospital.

Guerrero was arrested on July 15 after a fifth man was attacked at 18th and C streets.

In December, Guerrero was also charged in the July 13 attack of an 83-year-old woman.