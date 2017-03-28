Police told NBC 7's Ashley Matthews that people in a second-floor business pushed the suspect out and barricaded the door so that he could not get back inside, so he climbed into the ceiling.

Man Hides from Police in Ceiling of Office, Taken Into Custody After Falling Through

A suspect is now in custody after briefly evading Chula Vista Police (CVPD) Tuesday.

Police were attempting to arrest the suspect on outstanding warrants near an office building at 22 W. 35th St. in Chula Vista before he ran inside.

CVPD says officers spotted the man behind the building near the Sweetwater River and recognized him for having outstanding warrants, including burglary and robbery.

The man attempted to get into a business on the second floor of the building, but was pushed out by people inside the business who then barricaded the door so that he could not get back in.

Police say that's when the suspect climbed into the ceiling and fell through the panels, crashing onto the ground below covered in dust.

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to CVPD. Police say he was not armed with any weapons.

NBC 7 first learned of the incident at around 5:21 p.m. The suspect was arrested at approximately 6:15 p.m.