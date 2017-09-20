The man shot and killed after he charged at a Chula Vista police officer and stabbed him multiple times Tuesday night had previous run-ins with the police.

David Scott, 27, was convicted of two violent felonies in separate incidents, according to court records.

NBC7 has learned the suspect in that Chula Vista officer involved shooting

had a history of mental illness and run-ins with police.

Tuesday night, Scott stabbed an officer multiple times while the officer was investigating a neighbor dispute on Monterey Avenue, near East J street. That's just east of Hilltop Middle school in Chula Vista.

A homeowner reported a neighbor had thrown a softball-size chunk of concrete over the fence, which hit him in the shoulder.

Two officers came to Scott's home to investigate and he charged at them. The officer who was being stabbed fired his handgun in self-defense, police said.

"He was under a surprise--an unexpected extraordinarily violent assault. We are so grateful he had the proper training, strength, and wear with all to fight through and win this fight," said CVPD spokesperson Vern Sallee.

The officer suffered multiple stab wounds--four to six times in the head and in the arm. He was taken to UC San Diego Hospital in Hillcrest.

He is a two-year veteran with the department.

Scott was hit twice by gunshots and died at the hospital.

In court documents obtained by NBC 7 Wednesday, Scott pleaded guilty in 2008 to assault with a deadly weapon. The records did not indicate whether the victim was a police officer.

In 2010, Scott was sentenced to two years in prison for driving drunk and seriously injuring two people, according to court documents.

"We saw the news and it was pretty crazy. It's just two houses see all this stuff happening," Neighbor Emilio Braito said.

Both officers who responded had operating body-worn cameras.

Chula Vista police say the video will be downloaded and reviewed as part of the investigation.

It will be up to the District Attorney to determine whether it's released.

The officer was given more than 30-stitches to close the wounds. He was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday.