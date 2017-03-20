A suspect attempting to carjack a person in the University Heights area of San Diego was arrested Monday night, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD).

The incident occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. on the 4200 block of Maryland Street.

Police said the victim was approached by the suspect who then attempted to steal his car. The victim told police that the suspect had been armed with a gun.

The victim was able to get away in his car.

According to police, the suspect was arrested in the area but no weapon was recovered.

There were no injuries.

No other information was available.

