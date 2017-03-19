Suspect Wearing Ski Mask Robs Carlsbad Sherwin Williams Store

Police are searching for a suspect who struck a Sherwin Williams paint store employee and stole approximately $600 from the cash register, Carlsbad police confirm.

The robbery happened Saturday night around 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of Avenida Encinas. A 21-year-old employee was hit by an unknown object after she answered a knock at the back door of the store. The suspect then demanded the victim give him the money in the cash register.

No weapons were seen by the victim and she has no visible injuries.

Officers searched the area with the help of the San Diego Police Department’s Air Support Unit, but were unable to find the suspect.

He is described as wearing a black sweatshirt and a ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing.