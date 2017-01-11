On the left is a picture from surveillance video during the Jan. 3 robbery at a US Bank. Pictured on the right is a photo of the suspect from a robbery on Dec. 28, 2016 at a Wells Fargo Bank.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted in connection to three bank robberies across San Diego.

The latest attempted robbery occurred on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 1:43 p.m. at the Wells Fargo bank on the 9900 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard.

According to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD), the suspect gave a demand note to the bank teller and said he had a gun. When the teller did not comply, the suspect ran away.

He was described to be approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall, around 180 pounds and in his 20s. He was wearing a black and red beanie, a red hooded jacket and dark colored pants.

Although the suspect stated he had a gun, SDPD says no weapon was seen.

The FBI and local law enforcement agencies identified the man as a suspect in two other robberies in the San Diego area.

One robbery was reported at the US Bank on Federal Boulevard on Jan. 3 and another on Dec. 28, 2016 at the Wells Fargo Bank on Garnet Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the suspect on two separate robberies.

Anyone with information is asked to the FBI at (858)320-1800.