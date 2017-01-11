Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery Near an ATM in Vista

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection to an armed robber in Vista.

The incident occurred on Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. near the Bank of American ATM on Bobier Driver in Vista, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

The suspect approached the victim and demanded money at gunpoint. He then ran away towards the Vista Royal Lodge trailer park near the bank ATM, SDSO said.

He is descirbed to be approximately 30-years old, around 5-feet 9-inches with a light brown bearch. He was last seen wearing a long gree hooded coat and tan pants.

SDSO said he was carrying a black semi-automatic handgun, similar to a Glock.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vista Sheriff's Station at (760)940-4551 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.