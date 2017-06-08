A suspect robbed a Cricket Wireless store in San Ysidro Thursday night after threatening an employee with a PVC pipe he had been using as a cane, the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said.

The robbery occurred around 7:28 p.m. inside a store on the 600 block of E. San Ysidro Boulevard, near Interstate 805.

Police said a man walked into the store and attempted to buy a cell but his credit card was declined. When the employee said he could not sell the phone to the suspect, the man put speakers into a bag and began walking out of the store.

The employee attempted to stop the suspect, who the raised the PVC pipe and threatened the employee if he called the police.

Police said the employee let the suspect go because he was afraid the man would strike him.

The suspect was last seen going eastbound on E. San Ysidro Boulevard.

He was described to be around 26-years-old, 6-feet tall, thin, with tattoos on both arms. He was wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and a black hat.