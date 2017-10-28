Suspect Steals Car As Victim Was Getting In

The City of Carlsbad Police Department reported a man’s vehicle forcibly stolen as he was about to enter his car Friday night.

At approximately 8:37 p.m., police responded to a call from a 22-year-old man who said an unknown suspect came up behind him and demanded his keys after he had unlocked his car, according to CPD.

The victim described the suspect placing a blunt object to the back of the victim's head before demanding the keys. After the suspect received the keys he fled in the victim’s vehicle, according to the report.

The victim received no injuries during the incident.

The vehicle is described as a gold Honda Pilot with the license plate #7VHB799.

Carlsbad police is investigating the incident and searching for the vehicle. Any information on the case can be reported to the CPD at 760-931-2197.