Deputies lost sight of a felony suspect after he crawled down a storm drain and later hopped from roof to roof in Fallbrook, all to escape arrest.

Jerrad Matthew Reed, 32, is still at large with an active felony arrest warrant as of Wednesday.

Fallbrook Sheriff deputies responded to E. Fallbrook Street and S. Main Avenue to help other authorities take the suspect into custody.

Once Reed ran away, he shook off the authorities by sneaking down a storm drain. When deputies searched the drain with the help of a sheriff canine, there was no sign of him.

A Sheriff's helicopter flew overhead seeking the suspect and broadcasting a description of his appearance. Soon after, a nearby person called the Fallbrook Sheriff's Department to report a possible suspect matching the description.

Deputies responded to the report, but it was not the same suspect. They found a 17-year-old companion of the suspect who was taken into custody on a Juvenile Detention Order.

After the juvenile's arrest, deputies spotted the suspect on Old Stage Road and East Fallbrook Street. He immediately ran from them, climbing up the roof of a duplex and then hopping from one roof to another.

That's when deputies lost sight of the suspect. They set up a perimeter around the area and conducted a house-to-house search with their Sheriff K9. The helicopter continued to scan the area but Reed was not found.

Reed was described as 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, with a shaved head and ponytail. Deputies said he may still be armed.

Call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 if you have information related to Reed's whereabouts. A reward up to $1,000 is available for information that helps lead to an arrest.