Suspect Shoots Man in His Car in City Heights

A man was shot in his car in City Heights Sunday evening, according to San Diego police.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of 45th Street when a suspect walked up to the victim, who was sitting in his car, and shot him once.

The victim has been transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The suspect, described as a bald, heavyset, dark-skinned man about six foot two in his 20s, was last seen walking southbound in the alley near the shooting. He was wearing a black puffy jacket.

No other information was immediately available.

