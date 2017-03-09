Suspect Fired Shots Into Hookah Lounge In Rolando

A scary night for people who were at a hookah lounge in Rolando.

San Diego Police said someone fired several shots into the Blue Nile Hookah Lounge on El Cajon Blvd. about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

"I heard two bullet shots through the glass," said Sharmarke Abdisalan, who was inside the lounge. "Everybody starting shouting, 'bullets, bullets.' Then I jumped through the chair. I actually couldn't run because I have a prosthetic leg. I almost broke my leg. I tried to hide in the chair."

Abdisalan said people ran for cover.

No one inside was injured.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Investigators found several bullet casings outside the lounge. They are interviewing witnesses and checking for surveillance video.

No other information was available.

