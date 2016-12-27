Authorities are looking for help finding the man pictured above, who racked up more than $3,000 in unauthorized charges using a lost or stolen debit card.

An unknown man racked up more than $3,000 in unauthorized charges using a lost or stolen debit card across San Diego County, according to San Diego County Sheriff's officials (SDSO).

Authorities are looking for help finding the suspect, who is wanted for identity theft and burglary charges. Anyone with information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a $1,000 reward from Crime Stoppers.

The unknown suspect used a debit card at BevMo, Best Buy and GameStop in Santee as well as Best Buy, SAKS Fifth Avenue OFF 5th, T-Mobile and a Shell Gas Station in Carmel Mountain, deputies said. Additionally, he used the cardat a Beauty Gallery and Target in Poway.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 40 year-old man man with a medium build, deputies said. He has a bald or shaved head and may have a mustache, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a grey and white button down shirt and jeans.

If you recognize the suspect or have information about this crime, call the Santee Sheriff’s Station at (619) 956‐4000 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580‐8477.