A transient man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday in the death of a 73-year-old man in Oceanside back in April.

Ian Dewey Spencer was charged with killing Donald Ross, who often let Spencer sleep at his apartment.

The incident occurred on April 18 on the 300 block of S. Myers Street., according to the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of a subject not breathing inside the apartment. When they arrived at the scene, they found Ross dead on the bedroom floor.

Ross' death was determined to be a homicide, police said.

Spencer was later arrested and charged with murder in connection to the homicide.

If convicted, he will face 11 years and eight months in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.