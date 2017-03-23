A man has locked himself inside a house in Valencia Park after allegedly pepper spraying three other people inside the home Thursday, confirmed police.

Police received a report about roommates arguing and went to the scene at about 3:45 p.m., on the 5200 block of San Bernardo Terrace.

The victims ran outside of the house and the suspect locked himself in.

SDPD officers are currently trying to make contact with the suspect. No further information was immediately available.

