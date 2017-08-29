Officers Involved in Lemon Grove Shooting Identified

The officers involved in a Lemon Grove shooting have been identified by law enforcement.



They have been identified as: Officer Taylor Persitza, Officer Jonathan Seydel, Officer Jonathan Wiese and Sheriff's Sergeant Kotaro Murashige.

Officer Persitza has been employed by the La Mesa Police Department for 1 year. Officer Seydel has been employed by the La Mesa Police Department for 1.5 years. Officer Wiese has been employed by the San Diego Police Department for 19 years. Sheriff's Sergeant Murashige has been employed by the San Diego Sheriff's Department for 22 years, according to officials.



According to officers, the shooting happened Aug. 24 around 1:32 a.m. on the 2100 Block of Rebecca Way in Lemon Grove.

According to investigators, La Mesa police officers saw a gray Ford sedan stopped at a green light with the door open at Fletcher Parkway and Baltimore. When an officer approached the car, he heard some screams and then the car drove off, leading to a high-speed pursuit through La Mesa and Spring Valley.

The pursuit ended on Rebecca Way where three suspects got out of the car and took off. One suspect began firing a handgun at law enforcement officers, leading to a shootout.

Spring Valley resident Isaias Raziel Ochoa, 19, was the suspect shot and killed in the incident.

Dominic Jones, also known as Hearn, was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lemon Grove Avenue and Broadway, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO).

Jones was booked into jail on an outstanding felony warrant issued on Aug. 21 for a probation violation for assault with a deadly weapon case in 2016.

The third suspect, arrested at the scene, was questioned and released.