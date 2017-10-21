Suspect Attacks, Bites Student and Friend in CSUSM Dorm Room

California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) sent out a bulletin Saturday evening, warning about an assault that happened in student housing earlier in the afternoon.

A suspect knocked on the door of a student’s dorm room, and when the student answered the suspect forced his way in, assaulted one person and bit another. A friend was visiting the student at the time.

The two victims fought off the suspect, and he ran away.

The assault happened around 3:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, approximately 18 years old, with short brown hair. He was wearing a turquoise shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

It’s unclear if he is a student or how he got in the building.

If you see the suspect, CSUSM says to call university police at (760) 750-4567.