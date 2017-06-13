Suspect Arrested in in Deadly Oceanside Hit-and-Run

An arrest has been made in a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a woman walking in Oceanside.

Oceanside police say information was gathered over the course of their investigation that lead them to identify a local resident, Edward Anthony Hernandez, 22, as a suspect.

Police arrested Hernandez Tuesday on a hit-and-run causing death charge.

Investigators found his vehicle abandoned after the hit-and-run back in April. Hernandez was determined to be the owner of the vehicle.

Car in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash Found in Canyon

"It was definitely something that didn't belong there," resident said about the vehicle found in the brush of a canyon. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews reports. (Published Wednesday, April 19, 2017)

On Sunday, April 16, Oceanside resident Margaret Examus, 64, was killed in the hit-and-run crash on the 1400 block of Mission Avenue. She was found unconscious in the westbound lanes, east of Interstate 5 just before 8 p.m.

Examus was crossing the street when she was fatally struck, according to witnesses. The car was speeding down the road at over 70 mph.

Residents familiar with the intersection told NBC 7 that it's generally considered a safe intersection.

Anyone with further information can call the Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at 760-435-4882.