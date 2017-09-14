Suspect Arrested in 2011 Homicide of Point Loma Mechanic

A Polaroid photo of Jalal Abou, a 63-year-old Rancho San Diego mechanic who was shot and killed Tuesday morning at Joe's Auto Repair in Point Loma.

A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 63-year-old auto repair mechanic has been arrested after his extradition to the U.S. from Mexico Wednesday, San Diego police confirmed.

Jalal Abou, who went by Joe, was shot at his business Joe’s Auto Repair at Rosencrans Street in Point Loma on the evening of April 19, 2011.

He had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, police said.

Abou, originally from Baghdad, moved to San Diego from Iraq in 1974 and then opened his own business. He is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

Mechanic Killed at Point Loma Auto Shop

He was shot in the chest Tuesday morning. (Published Tuesday, April 19, 2011)

The suspect, identified to be former employee Nicolas Rosales, had fled to Mexico was in custody for charges unrelated to the homicide.

According to court documents, Rosales had a troubling past.

A 1993 report by a counselor with the San Diego County Family Court Services recommended Rosales enroll in an anger management program, according to court documents. Rosales also pleaded guilty in 1993 to a felony charge of violation of custody decree. He was sentenced to 150 days. In that case, Rosales violated a child custody agreement by taking his children to Florida.

San Diego police said a provisional arrested warrant was obtained for Rosales to ensure he would be extradited to the U.S. after being released from custody in Mexico.

Wednesday, U.S. Marshalls Service took custody of Rosales and transported him across the border. He was arrested for the murder warrant and transferred to San Diego police.

Rosales was booked into County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619)531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888)580-8477.

