Deputies arrested a suspect after he tried to steal car, then stole from another house and set the place on fire in Boulevard early Wednesday.

The Boulevard Sheriff's office responded to two separate calls around the same area on the 3400 block of Crestwood Road in Boulevard at about 4 a.m.

One caller reported a vehicle burglary where the victim shot at the suspect and another said there were shots fired and a house engulfed in flames.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the suspect with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had tried to steal a car, but the owner saw this from a nearby residence and started yelling at him.

He screamed at the suspect to leave the property. Once the suspect yelled back and started to charge at him, the owner went back inside his house.

The owner stayed inside and armed himself with a gun while the suspect moved around the property. He was yelling and behaving in an 'emotionally disturbed' manner, said deputies.

Fearing for the safety of himself and his wife, the house owner fired four rounds near the suspect in an effort to scare him off the property, said deputies. He hit the suspect once in the right arm.

Even after he was shot, the suspect continued to break into vehicles and then entered another house and starting stealing items, said deputies.

Then, the suspect allegedly set a fire inside that house.

After his arrest, the suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, said deputies. An arson investigation is underway for the house fire, said deputies.

The house was burned in a 'total loss,' said deputies. No one else was injured.