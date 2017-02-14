A suspect accused of striking an 80-year-old pedestrian in a fatal National City hit-and-run has turned himself in, police say.

The crash happened Monday evening at 4th and V Avenues in National City, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified by the Medical Examiner, was crossing the street in front of his home when a dark colored sedan hit him, police said.

The driver, identified as 20-year-old Afrain Black, of San Diego, initially fled the scene, police said.

Man, 80, Struck in National City Hit & Run Crash

(Published Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017)

"He was thrown into a parked vehicle about roughly 20 feet," Sgt. Dennis Leach said. "It would be tough for a 20-year-old to survive that kind of crash, let alone an 80-year-old."

A friend of the victim said the man was walking his dogs when he was struck.

The friend said he heard a loud noise, walked outside of the home and the victim's dogs ran back inside the house.

The victim succumbed to his injuries early Tuesday morning.

The victim had been a part of the neighborhood for years and was often seen out walking his dogs, according to neighbors.

Black will be booked on County Jail on charges of felony hit and run causing death.

No further details were available.