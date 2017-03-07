Students and faculty at an elementary school in the Sunset Cliffs area were ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday when a gas line broke near the campus, causing gas to leak into the neighborhood.

The gas leak was reported around 8:50 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hill Street. Authorities told nearby residents to shelter-in-place while San Diego Gas & Electric crews worked to shut off the gas. As a precaution, the same orders were given to Sunset View Elementary School.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) said a gas line measuring three-quarters of an inch in width was broken and blowing gas.

The incident forced some road closures in the area, including part of Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, Hill Street and Amiford Drive. San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers are at the scene helping with traffic control.

No injuries were reported.

By 9:50 a.m., Monica Munoz, of the SDFD, said SDG&E had shut off the gas. The school had been notified and resumed normal activity, Munoz said.

Details on what caused the gas line to break were not immediately available.