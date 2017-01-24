Suits for Soldiers Campaign Aims to Help Military Members Transitioning to Civilian Workforce | NBC 7 San Diego
Suits for Soldiers Campaign Aims to Help Military Members Transitioning to Civilian Workforce

By NBC 7 Staff

    A veteran receives a suit from a PGA player at a 'Suits for Soldiers' ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2017.

    One local campaign aims to help military members dress for success as they transition to the civilian workforce. 

    Organizers for the Farmer's Insurance Open partnered with PGA players Tuesday to help local veterans suit up with their campaign 'Suits for Soldiers'. 

    At a ceremony in Torrey Pines, suits and business attire were donated to 12 military veterans. 

    The CEO for Farmers said the total amount of clothing collected during 2016 will help thousands for veterans. 

    "The Farmer’s agents, district managers and employees, over that relatively short period of time, have collected more than 70,000 suits and business attires for distribution for our veterans," Jeff Dailey, CEO of Farmer's Group, Inc., said at the ceremony.

    Suits for men and women were donated by apparel sponsors, including Ralph Laura, Puma and Peter Millar. 

