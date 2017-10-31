Study: Baby Boomers Moving Into Apartments

Watch out millennials, Baby Boomers are making a comeback when it comes to seeking new apartment housing.

A study by RENTCafe, a nationwide apartment search website, reports that people aged 55 and over with no children account for an ever-increasing share of people moving into apartments.

Between 2001 and 2009, the number of renters in that age category grew by 33 percent in San Diego County. By comparison, the number of renters under the age of 34 grew by about 5 percent.

In neighboring Riverside County, the number of older renters grew by 69 percent, compared to a 10 percent growth in the number of renters under the age of 34.

The RENTCafe study speculated the move by Baby Boomers could have been prompted by a change in lifestyle, a consequence of the housing crash or inability to downsize due to lack of affordable homes.