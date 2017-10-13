A generic photo of backpacks similar to the ones handed out Friday.

Students from the School for Entrepreneurship and Technology (SET High) in San Diego donated 175 backpacks of school supplies and gift cards for students in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey Friday.

The donations were part of SET High’s “We Have Your Back” project, which is a student led effort to collect donations for those in need, according to a school statement.

From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the students loaded a donated Hertz truck with the supplies, which volunteers will drive to Galveston, Texas, over the weekend.

In addition to school supplies, the students included letters of encouragement in each bag.

After learning of the Harvey hurricane, students studying the sociology of disaster were moved to use their social-entrepreneurship skills. They worked to help those most affected by the disaster, according to a statement.

The next step in the project will be to collect donations for those who lost everything due to wildfires in Northern California.

Donations for victims of natural disasters in Houston, Galveston and Northern California are still being accepted. Those who wish to donate can bring new, unused backpacks and school supplies to SET High from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on school days, according to the school.

For more information visit the school's “We Have Your Back” project website.