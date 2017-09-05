Students Gather To Show Support For DACA

NBC 7's Danielle Radin spoke with dreamers, students and protesters about President Trump's decision to end the DACA program that protects the children of undocumented immigrants. (Published 2 hours ago)

About 100 students gathered Tuesday on Palomar College campus in San Marcos to show support and unity for the DACA program.

DACA, or the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals program, was started under President Obama. It protects the children of undocumented immigrants brought into this country as minors, from deportation.

About 800,000 children of immigrants are protected under DACA.

President Trump has vowed to end DACA – with a six month delay intended to allow Congress to act.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the decision Tuesday, arguing DACA was an unlawful overreach by President Obama.

“This administration is trying to scare communities using racism and xenophobia," said Ismael Blas, a student of Palomar College who helped to organize Tuesday's rally. "It’s not going to work. We’re still here.”

But others in San Diego said they want DACA to end.

"We need to end it permanently, forever," said Vinitia Trivedi, who lives in San Diego. "Because I work. I'm an immigrant too; Forty years ago I came here with a green card and I started working the first day. So I want everybody to be like me.”



