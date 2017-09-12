After a Hepatitis A outbreak leaves 16 people dead and hundreds infected, the City of San Diego is power washing sidewalks in the downtown area.

Signs posted on street corners around Little Italy Tuesday explained that crews with the city will be spraying sidewalks the next morning.

But many downtown business owners are in the dark about the process.



NBC 7 spoke to Alejandro Buelna, manager at Enoteca Style, who said he had no idea his street was on tap to be sprayed.

"I did not know anything about it. You just showing me this is the first I know about it," he said.

The city gives 24 hours notice with posting the signs, but still, many questions remain unanswered for businesses.

"It doesn't say if we should stay off or open our business. It doesn't say anything," said Buelna.

Crews have already been out in the East Village area, spraying sidewalks with a bleach and water mixture to sanitize. The liquid is then recollected so it doesn't go into the storm drains.

Sidewalks may be closed but businesses should stay open, according to the city.

It's all in response to a Hepatitis A outbreak throughout Downtown San Diego.

The virus is highly contagious and can linger on surfaces for days, which means walking on sidewalks can carry it into your home. It's spread mostly by unsanitary measures and not washing hands.

Many of those affected are homeless, but approximately 30 percent of those infected are not homeless or drug users, according to the County of San Diego.

After Wednesday's spraying is finished, crews will move down to the Gaslamp District Friday morning.

The city will assess how well the spraying works after this week, and will most likely do another round of spraying in all three zones in two weeks.