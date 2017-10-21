Former Councilmember Leon Williams, who is 95 years old, now has a street named after him.

The 3000 block of E Street in Golden Hill was officially dedicated as Leon Williams Drive Friday afternoon. Congresswoman Susan Davis, Supervisor Ron Roberts and Council President Myrtle Cole were all in attendance.

The former civic leader was a pioneer San Diego politics and the first African American councilmember in 1969.

He was also the first and only African American county supervisor.

E St. is where Williams bought his first home in 1947.











