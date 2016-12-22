Storm Soaks San Diego, Snow Possible

A powerful storm produced dangerous driving conditions and led to several highway collisions including one fatal crash in Lakeside, California Highway Patrol Officers said Thursday.

A tropical storm moving north into San Diego from Mexico brought a lot of moisture in a short amount of time beginning late Wednesday. More than an inch of rain has been reported in some communities and excess water on the roads has led to multiple crashes on our local highways.

In Lakeside, a driver died when she lost control on rain-slicked roads and crashed along eastbound Interstate 8 just before midnight Wednesday, California Highway Patrol officers said.

The driver, described as a 23-year-old woman from San Diego, crashed into the guard rail and overturned just east of Los Coches Road. CHP officials say the woman was traveling at approximately 65 mph and was attempting to change lanes before the crash.

Man Struck by Big Rig While Changing Flat in the Rain on I-805 Video of the crash along Interstate 805 in Chula Vista where a man was struck by an oncoming big rig in Thursday's storm. (Published 17 minutes ago)

In Chula Vista, a van driver changing a flat tire in the rain was struck by an out-of-control big rig on the shoulder of Interstate 805 at 2:23 a.m., CHP officers said.

The semi made an unsafe turn to the right, CHP officers said, and collided with the van. The van struck a man who had been standing outside the van while changing one of the tires. He suffered major injuries, officers said. A woman sitting in the passenger seat of the van was also injured.

The truck kept moving and struck a traffic sign before running off the road. The truck driver and the two people from the van were rushed to UCSD Medical Center.

In Otay Mesa, one person had to be rescued just before 7 a.m. after a vehicle became stuck in approximately 2 feet of water near Airway and La Media Road.

The San Diego Police Department advised drivers of street flooding reported at the following locations:

Avenida del Rio at Camino De La Reina

Airway at La Media

La Media closed from Airway to Centurion

Rancho Mission Road at San Diego Mission Road

Fairmount Avenue at San Diego Mission Road

Mira Mesa Boulevard at Aderman Avenue

Boulders were reported in the road in Del Cerro just after 4:30 a.m. Five large rocks fell from a hill onto Bernadette Lane. No one was injured.

San Diego was soaked by a powerful storm Thursday that may produce thunderstorms before moving east.

“It’s just a ball of energy and it’s moving very slowly,” said Whitney Southwick from the NBC 7 Weather Center.

Rain, heavy at times, will move on shore throughout the day with showers tapering off by late afternoon.

Residents in the South Bay may experience thunderstorms, Southwick said.

Whitney Southwick's Forecast for December 22, 2016 Whitney Southwick's Forecast for December 22, 2016 (Published 2 hours ago)

The storm won't be bringing unusually cold temperatures. A second storm is expected to arrive Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Julian, Pine Valley and other mountain communities from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

Snow levels will be near the 7,000-foot level Friday evening and will drop to the 4,000-foot level or 5,000 level Saturday morning and even lower reaching possibly the 3,000-foot level by Saturday evening, according to NWS.