Car Drives on Sidewalk to Avoid SDPD in OB Chase

By Gaby Rodrigez and R. Stickney

    A driver led police officers on a pursuit through the Mission Beach area before escaping arrest Tuesday.

    A San Diego police patrol car tried to make a stop on Mariners Way near West Mission Bay Drive around 8:30 a.m.

    The driver took off and at one point drove on the sidewalk, then crashed into a parked car and a police car on Castelar Street in Ocean Beach.

    Officers ended the pursuit before they could apprehend the driver.

    A bumped fell off the car involved in the chase. The vehicle officers are looking for is a white Honda Civic with CA license 6MQD413.

    SDPD believes the vehicle was stolen at the time of the pursuit.

    Published 47 minutes ago
