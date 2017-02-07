A driver led police officers on a pursuit through the Mission Beach area before escaping arrest Tuesday.

A San Diego police patrol car tried to make a stop on Mariners Way near West Mission Bay Drive around 8:30 a.m.

The driver took off and at one point drove on the sidewalk, then crashed into a parked car and a police car on Castelar Street in Ocean Beach.

Officers ended the pursuit before they could apprehend the driver.

A bumped fell off the car involved in the chase. The vehicle officers are looking for is a white Honda Civic with CA license 6MQD413.

SDPD believes the vehicle was stolen at the time of the pursuit.