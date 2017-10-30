Someone used a stolen bulldozer to tear a bank ATM away from the building but failed to steal the machine, San Diego police said.
A long trail of debris was found just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Union Bank on Waring Road in the Allied Gardens neighborhood. The debris included a damaged ATM keypad and bank signage left behind in the parking lot.
The Caterpillar wheel loader was tied to a company in Vista, California, according to officers on the scene. The 950K model weighs almost 20,000 pounds.
At least one parked vehicle was struck by the large bulldozer.
No other information was available.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago