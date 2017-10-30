Stolen Bulldozer Used in Attempted ATM Theft in San Diego - NBC 7 San Diego
BREAKING: 
Conspiracy Against the US Among 12 Charges...
OLY-SD

Stolen Bulldozer Used in Attempted ATM Theft in San Diego

The Caterpillar wheel loader was tied to a company in Vista, according to officers on the scene.

By R. Stickney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NBC 7 Audra Stafford reports on the bizarre bank heist using a large piece of construction equipment to tear an ATM from a bank building.

    (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Someone used a stolen bulldozer to tear a bank ATM away from the building but failed to steal the machine, San Diego police said.

    A long trail of debris was found just after 5 a.m. Monday at the Union Bank on Waring Road in the Allied Gardens neighborhood. The debris included a damaged ATM keypad and bank signage left behind in the parking lot. 

    The Caterpillar wheel loader was tied to a company in Vista, California, according to officers on the scene. The 950K model weighs almost 20,000 pounds.

    At least one parked vehicle was struck by the large bulldozer. 

    Stolen Wheel Loader Used to Tear ATM from Bank Building

    [DGO] Stolen Wheel Loader Used to Tear ATM from Bank Building

    San Diego police are investigating the theft of a large piece of construction equipment and its use in the attempted theft of an ATM machine at an Allied Gardens bank.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 7 San Diego anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices