San Diego Police are searching for two suspects who were caught on surveillance video stealing custom made wigs for cancer patients.

The burglary happened Sunday night at La Jolla Hair Clinic, a salon on Friars Road in Mission Valley.

Collete Peterson, the owner of salon, told NBC 7 that the wigs take 2 to 3 months to make, each one personally molded to a client’s scalp. In addition to cancers patients, the wigs are made for clients with all types of medical and non-medical hair loss issues.

“These are people that are in need of hair, not just want. It’s devastating, I am sad,” said Peterson.

Salon employees spent Monday and Tuesday calling clients and telling them their wigs are gone.

Fighting back tears Peterson said, “It’s devastating how much they took. Now we have to make that phone call to our clients and it’s very hard on us and it’s hard to be here at the salon.”

Surveillance cameras inside the salon, clearly show two people involved in the burglary. Besides the wigs, the burglars took expensive hair salon equipment, broke into offices and shattered displays. The salon owners hope someone can identify the suspects captured in the surveillance video.

Peterson said the burglars “Violated not just us, they violated our clients. It’s just terrible, they should feel really bad, not only should they get in trouble, they should feel terrible.”

If anyone has information about this crime contact San Diego Police or CrimeStoppers at 888 580-8477.