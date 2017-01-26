State Farm's Request to Not Reduce Rates Denied

A San Diego judge has denied State Farm’s request to stop enforcement of rate reduction for insured homeowners and renters.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Katherine Bacal made the decision Thursday.

Earlier in January, she had ordered State Farm to reduce rates for customers, backing findings by California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones’ that the company charged excessive rates for insurance.

"State Farm's ongoing effort to avoid complying with the order to reduce rates has to stop. It is time for State Farm to do the right thing by policyholders and comply with the order to reduce rates,” Jones said.

Jones had ordered the company to lower insurance rates at an average of seven percent for homeowners and renters.