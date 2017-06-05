The man, who was suspected of kidnapping a woman, stayed in his car that had flipped over at the intersection of Pomerado Rd. and Springfield Dr. despite efforts by San Diego police to get him to come out. NBC 7's Astrid Solorzano reports.

A six-hour SWAT standoff in Rancho Bernardo ended with a kidnapping suspect being taken into custody Sunday evening.

The man, who was suspected of kidnapping a woman, stayed in his car that had flipped over at the intersection of Pomerado Rd. and Springfield Dr., despite efforts by San Diego police to get him to come out.

The intersection was shut down for hours while police negotiated with the man. They also employed flash bangs to try to get him out.

The suspected kidnapper was speeding through Field Stone Drive just before noon Sunday when he slammed into an SUV, according to a witness.

People who saw the crash rushed to help.

"My dad got out of the car [and] ran towards them. I got out to see if they were okay," one witness said. "I saw him in the car but once they said he had a knife they told everyone to back away."



Another witness said a woman in the back was crying and yelling, “Please help me! I’m being kidnapped.”

The witness said he pulled the woman out of the car while a passenger in the front seat restrained the driver. The passenger in the front seat also said the driver was trying to kidnap the woman. The passenger tried to leave, but police intervened.

The suspect eventually got out of the car around 6 p.m.

The suspect, the woman he allegedly kidnapped, and the woman in an SUV who was hit by the suspect were all taken to a hospital.

SDPD's Domestic Violence unit is investigating.

No further information is available.