Squadron Commanding Officer Relieved of Duty at Air Station Miramar: USMC | NBC 7 San Diego
NBC_OTS_SD

By Samantha Tatro

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Lt. Col Wade Workman.

    A Squadron commanding officer based at the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar has been relieved of duty, U.S. Marine Corps officials announced Wednesday. 

    Lieutenant Col. Wade Workman was relieved of his duties as the commanding officer of Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232 Wednesday by Maj. Gen. Mark Wise, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, according to the Marine Corps. 

    Authorities said there was a loss of trust and confidence in Workman's ability to continue to serve in that position.

    "This decision was based on issues concerning command climate within the squadron," a statement from U.S. Marine Corps officials read.

    According to a biography on the U.S. Marines website, Workman graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1997 with a degree in computer science and ater completed TBS and flight school. 

    Workman deployed multiple times in support of Operation Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom, Tomodachi, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn, according to his biography.

    Later, he was assigned as an F/A-18 tactics instructor with the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1), an Operations Officer and Maintenance Officer with VMFA-323, a Tac-Air Integration liaison officer at the Coronado Air Base and an Operations Officer with Marine Aircraft Group Eleven (MAG-11). 

    He has been awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with Strike/Flight Numeral 3, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with combat V, according to the biography.

    Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

